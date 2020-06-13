/
beverly hills
107 Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, TX📍
1 Unit Available
800 Acree Acres
800 Acree Acres, Beverly Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
- (RLNE5833751)
1 Unit Available
3339 Willowbrook Street
3339 Willowbrook Dr, Beverly Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3339 Willowbrook Street in Beverly Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
700 South Valley Mills Drive
700 South Valley Mills Drive, Beverly Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Remodeled Unit. New paint New Appliances
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Kendrick
18 Units Available
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$973
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
3732 Vista Cove Dr.
3732 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1298 sqft
3732 Vista Cove Dr. Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.
University
1 Unit Available
1702 S 18th St.
1702 South 18th Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1696 sqft
1702 S 18th St. Available 08/01/20 Modern Home, Downtown/Baylor Area - This modern, updated home is located just blocks away from Downtown Waco, and Baylor University. With 3 beds and 2.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Hills
Dean Highlands
55 Units Available
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Kendrick
6 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
West Waco
16 Units Available
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Landon Branch
10 Units Available
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Oakwood
10 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Alta Vista
43 Units Available
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Parkdale Viking Hills
3 Units Available
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1596 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
1 Unit Available
736 Paso Fino Street
736 Paso Fino St, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1420 sqft
736 Paso Fino Street Available 07/10/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
1 Unit Available
6625 Sendero Lane
6625 Sendero Lane, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
6625 Sendero Lane Available 07/10/20 Single Family Home - Three-bedroom, two bathroom home in Midway ISD. Open floor plan, attached two car garage, wood privacy fence are just a few of the notable features.
Baylor
1 Unit Available
1417 James
1417 James Avenue, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1242 sqft
Baylor and Downtown Area Updated House! - (RLNE5725645)
Carver
1 Unit Available
1225 Hood Street
1225 Hood Street, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1008 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1720 Riata Dr.
1720 Riata Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1442 sqft
Single Family Home | Midway ISD - Perfect family home in the Waco/Woodway Area - Midway ISD. The property has vinyl plank flooring throughout the house and a wonderful backyard.
Parkdale Viking Hills
1 Unit Available
7320 Sanger Avenue Unit B
7320 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Duplex *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* Each unit is a two-bedroom / one-bathroom and includes the kitchen stove / oven and refrigerator. Water is paid.
Mountainview
1 Unit Available
2935 Savannah Court
2935 Savanna Court, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
2935 Savannah Court Available 07/10/20 Savannah Court Luxury Townhomes - This property includes stained concrete floors, fenced in backyard, updated appliances, and an attached two-car garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Beverly Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $820.
Some of the colleges located in the Beverly Hills area include Central Texas College, McLennan Community College, Temple College, Texas State Technical College, and Baylor University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beverly Hills from include Killeen, Waco, Temple, Copperas Cove, and Harker Heights.