9603 Fratelli Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Stunning three bedroom in Yowell Ranch! This beauty features a lovely livingroom. The kitchen is equipped with appliances and a dining area. The bedrooms are well sized. The master bathroom boasts double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. In addition, being in Yowell Ranch will give you access to the community pool, walking trails and more. Don't let this gem slip away, give us a call to schedule your showing today!

$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.

*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*