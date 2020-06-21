All apartments in Killeen
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
9603 Fratelli Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

9603 Fratelli Court

9603 Fratelli Court · No Longer Available
Location

9603 Fratelli Court, Killeen, TX 76542
Yowell Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Stunning three bedroom in Yowell Ranch! This beauty features a lovely livingroom. The kitchen is equipped with appliances and a dining area. The bedrooms are well sized. The master bathroom boasts double vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. In addition, being in Yowell Ranch will give you access to the community pool, walking trails and more. Don't let this gem slip away, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9603 Fratelli Court have any available units?
9603 Fratelli Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 9603 Fratelli Court have?
Some of 9603 Fratelli Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9603 Fratelli Court currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Fratelli Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Fratelli Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9603 Fratelli Court is pet friendly.
Does 9603 Fratelli Court offer parking?
Yes, 9603 Fratelli Court does offer parking.
Does 9603 Fratelli Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 Fratelli Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Fratelli Court have a pool?
Yes, 9603 Fratelli Court has a pool.
Does 9603 Fratelli Court have accessible units?
No, 9603 Fratelli Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Fratelli Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9603 Fratelli Court has units with dishwashers.
