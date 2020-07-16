All apartments in Killeen
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

5401 Spring Valley Dr

5401 Spring Valley Dr · (254) 935-2392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5401 Spring Valley Dr, Killeen, TX 76542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedrooms* 2 bathrooms, 3car-garage, all brick home
*4th bed is a study/bedroom
Amenities include:
-Central Heat/Air -Washer/Dryer Connections -Stainless steel Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, -Granite counter tops, breakfast bar, cozy fireplace, relaxing jetted tub, huge back yard with privacy fence and large back patio!

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 8/27/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5401 Spring Valley Dr have any available units?
5401 Spring Valley Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 Spring Valley Dr have?
Some of 5401 Spring Valley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 Spring Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Spring Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Spring Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5401 Spring Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5401 Spring Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5401 Spring Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 5401 Spring Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Spring Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Spring Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 5401 Spring Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Spring Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 5401 Spring Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Spring Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5401 Spring Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.

