Killeen, TX
4705 Poppywood Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4705 Poppywood Cir

4705 Poppy Wood Cir · (254) 634-3311
Location

4705 Poppy Wood Cir, Killeen, TX 76542
Heather Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4705 Poppywood Cir · Avail. Jul 9

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4705 Poppywood Cir Available 07/09/20 Spacious Three-Bedroom on Quiet Circle - Located on a quiet circle is where you'll discover this charming three bedroom home. The exterior features mature landscaping, fenced rear yard, and covered patio. The living room is huge and includes a cathedral ceiling, covered fireplace, and direct access to the separate formal dining room. The kitchen includes oak cabinets, a pantry, and all appliances. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and abundant natural lighting. The master bathroom has plenty of counter space, attractive oak cabinets, and large walk-in closet. Additional amenities of this home include a high efficiency central heating and air system, window treatments throughout, laundry room with built-in cabinets, two-cart garage with automatic opener, and much more!

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

(RLNE3806286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Poppywood Cir have any available units?
4705 Poppywood Cir has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Poppywood Cir have?
Some of 4705 Poppywood Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Poppywood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Poppywood Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Poppywood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 Poppywood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4705 Poppywood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Poppywood Cir does offer parking.
Does 4705 Poppywood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Poppywood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Poppywood Cir have a pool?
No, 4705 Poppywood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Poppywood Cir have accessible units?
No, 4705 Poppywood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Poppywood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 Poppywood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
