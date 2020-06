Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Check out this spacious four bedroom! This home boasts a large livingroom with ceramic tile flooring and a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances. There are two dining areas. The bedrooms are a great size. Additional amenities include an alarm system, enclosed back patio and much more. Give us a call to schedule your showing today!

Small dogs accepted

*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*