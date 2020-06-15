Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2304 Waterfall Available 07/07/20 Location! Location! Location! - Sharp three-bedroom in Southwest Killeen. Features include fenced yard, covered patio, two-car garage, wood cased fireplace, breakfast bay, washer/dryer included "as is", split floor plan, dual walk-in closets, garden tub in master bath, and much more. Minutes from Ft. Hood, schools, and shopping.



(RLNE4035223)