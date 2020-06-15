All apartments in Killeen
2304 Waterfall
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2304 Waterfall

2304 Waterfall Drive · (254) 634-3311
Location

2304 Waterfall Drive, Killeen, TX 76549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2304 Waterfall · Avail. Jul 7

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2304 Waterfall Available 07/07/20 Location! Location! Location! - Sharp three-bedroom in Southwest Killeen. Features include fenced yard, covered patio, two-car garage, wood cased fireplace, breakfast bay, washer/dryer included "as is", split floor plan, dual walk-in closets, garden tub in master bath, and much more. Minutes from Ft. Hood, schools, and shopping.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

(RLNE4035223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Waterfall have any available units?
2304 Waterfall has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Waterfall have?
Some of 2304 Waterfall's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Waterfall currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Waterfall isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Waterfall pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Waterfall is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Waterfall offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Waterfall does offer parking.
Does 2304 Waterfall have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 Waterfall offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Waterfall have a pool?
No, 2304 Waterfall does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Waterfall have accessible units?
No, 2304 Waterfall does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Waterfall have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Waterfall does not have units with dishwashers.
