Keller, TX
818 Muirfield Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:59 PM

818 Muirfield Road

818 Muirfield Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

818 Muirfield Road, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One of the nicest rental homes you will find in Keller ISD! Updated from the studs in 2018. Obsessively clean interior & exterior. Wood-look tile throughout. Sturdy quartz countertops and backsplash. SS appliances only 1 year old. Bevy of windows pouring out a fountain of natural light. Spacious bedrooms. Enormous master suite. His & Hers separate closets. Location may be the best part: 3 min drive to The Keller Pointe, 3 min drive to Kroger, 8 min drive to Sky Creek Ranch Golf Club, 13 min drive to Southlake Town Square, 23 min drive to DFW Airport and 20 min drive to Fort Worth. This home will not last. Fill out an application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Muirfield Road have any available units?
818 Muirfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Muirfield Road have?
Some of 818 Muirfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Muirfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
818 Muirfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Muirfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 818 Muirfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 818 Muirfield Road offer parking?
No, 818 Muirfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 818 Muirfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Muirfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Muirfield Road have a pool?
No, 818 Muirfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 818 Muirfield Road have accessible units?
No, 818 Muirfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Muirfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Muirfield Road has units with dishwashers.

