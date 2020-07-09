818 Muirfield Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave oven

One of the nicest rental homes you will find in Keller ISD! Updated from the studs in 2018. Obsessively clean interior & exterior. Wood-look tile throughout. Sturdy quartz countertops and backsplash. SS appliances only 1 year old. Bevy of windows pouring out a fountain of natural light. Spacious bedrooms. Enormous master suite. His & Hers separate closets. Location may be the best part: 3 min drive to The Keller Pointe, 3 min drive to Kroger, 8 min drive to Sky Creek Ranch Golf Club, 13 min drive to Southlake Town Square, 23 min drive to DFW Airport and 20 min drive to Fort Worth. This home will not last. Fill out an application today!