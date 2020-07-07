808 Windcrest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This nice duplex is on a quiet street conveniently located in Keller and their excellent school district. It is close to Fort Worth, Alliance Airport, and many great shopping places. The property has ceramic tile and vinyl floors, a brick fireplace, and comes with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Nice long-term neighbors.

Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. Dogs ok under 30lbs, limit 2. No aggressive breeds. NO CATS. Pet dep $500 ($250 non-refundable). Additional pet $500 pet deposit ($250 non-refundable).