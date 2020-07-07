All apartments in Keller
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

808 Windcrest Dr

808 Windcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

808 Windcrest Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This nice duplex is on a quiet street conveniently located in Keller and their excellent school district. It is close to Fort Worth, Alliance Airport, and many great shopping places. The property has ceramic tile and vinyl floors, a brick fireplace, and comes with a stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Nice long-term neighbors.
Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. Dogs ok under 30lbs, limit 2. No aggressive breeds. NO CATS. Pet dep $500 ($250 non-refundable). Additional pet $500 pet deposit ($250 non-refundable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Windcrest Dr have any available units?
808 Windcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Windcrest Dr have?
Some of 808 Windcrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Windcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
808 Windcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Windcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Windcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 808 Windcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 808 Windcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 808 Windcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Windcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Windcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 808 Windcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 808 Windcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 808 Windcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Windcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Windcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.

