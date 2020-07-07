All apartments in Keller
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:14 AM

706 Paintbrush Drive

706 Paintbrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

706 Paintbrush Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Home in Keller close to Keller High - This single story home with updated paint is ready for an occupant. The living room features a fireplace and is open to the kitchen. There is a split bedroom arrangement and has walk in closets. Flooring is ceramic and updated carpet. Blinds and some ceiling fans. Covered patio for barbequing and some large trees with fenced yard. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE1846142)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Paintbrush Drive have any available units?
706 Paintbrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Paintbrush Drive have?
Some of 706 Paintbrush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Paintbrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
706 Paintbrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Paintbrush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Paintbrush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 706 Paintbrush Drive offer parking?
No, 706 Paintbrush Drive does not offer parking.
Does 706 Paintbrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Paintbrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Paintbrush Drive have a pool?
No, 706 Paintbrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 706 Paintbrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 706 Paintbrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Paintbrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Paintbrush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

