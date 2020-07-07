706 Paintbrush Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Home in Keller close to Keller High - This single story home with updated paint is ready for an occupant. The living room features a fireplace and is open to the kitchen. There is a split bedroom arrangement and has walk in closets. Flooring is ceramic and updated carpet. Blinds and some ceiling fans. Covered patio for barbequing and some large trees with fenced yard. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. New photos soon.



(RLNE1846142)