Home
/
Keller, TX
/
700 Ridge Point Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 Ridge Point Parkway

Location

700 Ridge Point Parkway, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!!!

Custom, single story, energy efficient home with beautiful landscaping. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, one story home is fully loaded with many features such as: hardwood floors, custom tile work, granite counter tops, stone and brick elevation, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting fixtures, outdoor kitchen, extensive unique trim work, walk-in shower and garden tub, cedar garage doors. Ample parking is available with a 3 car garage and extended driveway. Keller ISD schools! Live in Luxury in this gorgeous 3200 sq ft home!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Ridge Point Parkway have any available units?
700 Ridge Point Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Ridge Point Parkway have?
Some of 700 Ridge Point Parkway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Ridge Point Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
700 Ridge Point Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Ridge Point Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Ridge Point Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 700 Ridge Point Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 700 Ridge Point Parkway offers parking.
Does 700 Ridge Point Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Ridge Point Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Ridge Point Parkway have a pool?
No, 700 Ridge Point Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 700 Ridge Point Parkway have accessible units?
No, 700 Ridge Point Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Ridge Point Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Ridge Point Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

