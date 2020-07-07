700 Ridge Point Parkway

Amenities

Custom, single story, energy efficient home with beautiful landscaping. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, one story home is fully loaded with many features such as: hardwood floors, custom tile work, granite counter tops, stone and brick elevation, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting fixtures, outdoor kitchen, extensive unique trim work, walk-in shower and garden tub, cedar garage doors. Ample parking is available with a 3 car garage and extended driveway. Keller ISD schools! Live in Luxury in this gorgeous 3200 sq ft home!



