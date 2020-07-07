All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 698 Buttercup Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
698 Buttercup Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:42 PM

698 Buttercup Drive

698 Buttercup Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

698 Buttercup Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3-2-2 home sits on a spacious corner lot with lots of mature trees. The quiet, heavily treed neighborhood has easy access to lots of shopping and Award-Winning Keller Schools. The home features two dining areas and a family room with a large wood-burning fireplace. The master bath has two closets, two sinks, and a separate shower and garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are good sized. The spacious backyard has lots of trees and a covered patio to entertain from.Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 698 Buttercup Drive have any available units?
698 Buttercup Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 698 Buttercup Drive have?
Some of 698 Buttercup Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 698 Buttercup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
698 Buttercup Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 698 Buttercup Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 698 Buttercup Drive is pet friendly.
Does 698 Buttercup Drive offer parking?
Yes, 698 Buttercup Drive offers parking.
Does 698 Buttercup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 698 Buttercup Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 698 Buttercup Drive have a pool?
No, 698 Buttercup Drive does not have a pool.
Does 698 Buttercup Drive have accessible units?
No, 698 Buttercup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 698 Buttercup Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 698 Buttercup Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District