698 Buttercup Drive

This beautiful 3-2-2 home sits on a spacious corner lot with lots of mature trees. The quiet, heavily treed neighborhood has easy access to lots of shopping and Award-Winning Keller Schools. The home features two dining areas and a family room with a large wood-burning fireplace. The master bath has two closets, two sinks, and a separate shower and garden tub. The secondary bedrooms are good sized. The spacious backyard has lots of trees and a covered patio to entertain from.Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.