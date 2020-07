Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The property available for immediate move in

Light and bright open floorplan. Laminate wood and tile throughout. The family room has a fireplace. Upgraded kitchen cabinets and gas cooktop. Excellent Keller ISD.

We require first and last month payment upon signing lease agreement, plus 1 month security deposit. Additional security for pet agreement will apply. Applicant with No History of eviction or late payment welcome to apply