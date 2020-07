Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath home with open layout and new flooring throughout. Spacious family room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances open to family room. Master bed and bath with separate shower and custom closet. Bedrooms split for privacy. Ready for immediate move in.