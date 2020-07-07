All apartments in Keller
344 College Street S

344 College St · No Longer Available
Location

344 College St, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
volleyball court
Great home is ready for move in! Nice 2 inch blinds throughout. 4 bdrms, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. Swimming pool was just re-surfaced and will be ready for the swimming season. Family room and kitchen have a great view of the backyard. Kitchen has an island, SS microwave and dishwasher, and lots of storage! The master bedroom is split from the other 3 bedrooms. It has a separate shower and jetted tub. The second bathroom has double sinks and nice cabinets. Children in this neighborhood go to the highly rated Keller ISD. Great location in Keller. Close to shopping, parks and entertainment. Bear Creek Park has ponds, hike and bike trails, playground, volleyball nets, baseball, soccer and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

