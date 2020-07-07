344 College Street S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Great home is ready for move in! Nice 2 inch blinds throughout. 4 bdrms, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. Swimming pool was just re-surfaced and will be ready for the swimming season. Family room and kitchen have a great view of the backyard. Kitchen has an island, SS microwave and dishwasher, and lots of storage! The master bedroom is split from the other 3 bedrooms. It has a separate shower and jetted tub. The second bathroom has double sinks and nice cabinets. Children in this neighborhood go to the highly rated Keller ISD. Great location in Keller. Close to shopping, parks and entertainment. Bear Creek Park has ponds, hike and bike trails, playground, volleyball nets, baseball, soccer and more.