Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:06 PM

337 Austin Street

337 Austin Street · No Longer Available
Location

337 Austin Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with split floor plan, built in hutch. Split floor plan, new patio in back, new roof , new paint and flooring throughout! This is a must see, Home next to BEAR CREEK PARK and trails, Keller ISD.

$300 OFF 1st month with 18 month lease!!

To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Austin Street have any available units?
337 Austin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 337 Austin Street currently offering any rent specials?
337 Austin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Austin Street pet-friendly?
No, 337 Austin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 337 Austin Street offer parking?
No, 337 Austin Street does not offer parking.
Does 337 Austin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Austin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Austin Street have a pool?
No, 337 Austin Street does not have a pool.
Does 337 Austin Street have accessible units?
No, 337 Austin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Austin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Austin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Austin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Austin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

