337 Austin Street

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with split floor plan, built in hutch. Split floor plan, new patio in back, new roof , new paint and flooring throughout! This is a must see, Home next to BEAR CREEK PARK and trails, Keller ISD.



$300 OFF 1st month with 18 month lease!!



To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.

If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!

I look forward to working with you.



Kelly Lawless

Frontline Property Management

0600525

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.