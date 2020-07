Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This a beautiful home in the center of Keller, walking distance to Bear Creek Park. Master has Texas bath with double closets and double vanities, and separate shower. Kitchen and baths have granite counter tops. Gas stove has double ovens. Floors are ceramic tile through out. (bedroom #3 has carpet) Also has a bonus room in back, for a play room or office.