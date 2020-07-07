327 Glen Hollow

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious & beautiful custom home features wood flooring in living room with open concept living, kitchen and breakfast area. Arched windows with plenty of natural light in living. Master suite downstairs with bay windows & luxury bath suite, with beautiful claw foot bathtub, extra large walk-in shower, custom cabinets. 3 bedrooms & 2 baths upstairs with second living-media-game room. Easy access to amenities. Outstanding Keller ISD schools. Pet allowed on case by case-no aggressive breed. Tri-County Co-op for Electric Service only. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Need copy of DL & 2 month proof of income with each submitted app. Application is subject to HOA approval.