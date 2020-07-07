All apartments in Keller
Last updated October 26 2019 at 10:47 AM

327 Glen Hollow

327 Glen Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

327 Glen Hollow, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious & beautiful custom home features wood flooring in living room with open concept living, kitchen and breakfast area. Arched windows with plenty of natural light in living. Master suite downstairs with bay windows & luxury bath suite, with beautiful claw foot bathtub, extra large walk-in shower, custom cabinets. 3 bedrooms & 2 baths upstairs with second living-media-game room. Easy access to amenities. Outstanding Keller ISD schools. Pet allowed on case by case-no aggressive breed. Tri-County Co-op for Electric Service only. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Need copy of DL & 2 month proof of income with each submitted app. Application is subject to HOA approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Glen Hollow have any available units?
327 Glen Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Glen Hollow have?
Some of 327 Glen Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Glen Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
327 Glen Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Glen Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Glen Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 327 Glen Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 327 Glen Hollow offers parking.
Does 327 Glen Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Glen Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Glen Hollow have a pool?
No, 327 Glen Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 327 Glen Hollow have accessible units?
No, 327 Glen Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Glen Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Glen Hollow has units with dishwashers.

