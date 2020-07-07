312 Apache Trail

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will love this fully remodeled single story home with updates galore. Beautiful plank flooring throughout, kitchen with new stainless appliances, granite, lovely backsplash and white cabinets. Enjoy the oversized shower in the master with beautiful new tile. Updated fixtures, ceiling fans, large backyard and more. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1595.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.