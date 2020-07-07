All apartments in Keller
312 Apache Trail
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:34 AM

312 Apache Trail

312 Apache Trail · No Longer Available
Location

312 Apache Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love this fully remodeled single story home with updates galore. Beautiful plank flooring throughout, kitchen with new stainless appliances, granite, lovely backsplash and white cabinets. Enjoy the oversized shower in the master with beautiful new tile. Updated fixtures, ceiling fans, large backyard and more. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1595.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Apache Trail have any available units?
312 Apache Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Apache Trail have?
Some of 312 Apache Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Apache Trail currently offering any rent specials?
312 Apache Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Apache Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Apache Trail is pet friendly.
Does 312 Apache Trail offer parking?
No, 312 Apache Trail does not offer parking.
Does 312 Apache Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Apache Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Apache Trail have a pool?
No, 312 Apache Trail does not have a pool.
Does 312 Apache Trail have accessible units?
No, 312 Apache Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Apache Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Apache Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
