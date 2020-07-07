All apartments in Keller
Last updated January 27 2020

244 Rancho Grande Trail

244 Rancho Grande Trail · No Longer Available
Location

244 Rancho Grande Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,724 sq ft, 1 story home in Keller! Spacious living room with fireplace! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Rancho Grande Trail have any available units?
244 Rancho Grande Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 244 Rancho Grande Trail currently offering any rent specials?
244 Rancho Grande Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Rancho Grande Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Rancho Grande Trail is pet friendly.
Does 244 Rancho Grande Trail offer parking?
No, 244 Rancho Grande Trail does not offer parking.
Does 244 Rancho Grande Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Rancho Grande Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Rancho Grande Trail have a pool?
No, 244 Rancho Grande Trail does not have a pool.
Does 244 Rancho Grande Trail have accessible units?
No, 244 Rancho Grande Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Rancho Grande Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Rancho Grande Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Rancho Grande Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Rancho Grande Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

