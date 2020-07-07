Rent Calculator
240 Stallion Drive
Location
240 Stallion Drive, Keller, TX 76248
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
COME CHECK OUT THIS COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME! NEW granite counter tops! NEW bathroom vanities! NEW paint throughout the home! NEW water heater! This cozy home has no carpet and is MOVE-IN ready!
Note that the door to the backyard is located in the master bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 240 Stallion Drive have any available units?
240 Stallion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Keller, TX
.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Keller Rent Report
.
What amenities does 240 Stallion Drive have?
Some of 240 Stallion Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 240 Stallion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
240 Stallion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Stallion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 240 Stallion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Keller
.
Does 240 Stallion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 240 Stallion Drive offers parking.
Does 240 Stallion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Stallion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Stallion Drive have a pool?
No, 240 Stallion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 240 Stallion Drive have accessible units?
No, 240 Stallion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Stallion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Stallion Drive has units with dishwashers.
