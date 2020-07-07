240 Stallion Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

COME CHECK OUT THIS COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME! NEW granite counter tops! NEW bathroom vanities! NEW paint throughout the home! NEW water heater! This cozy home has no carpet and is MOVE-IN ready!



Note that the door to the backyard is located in the master bedroom.