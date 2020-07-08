All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2316 Ember Woods Drive

2316 Ember Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Ember Woods Dr, Keller, TX 76262
Wildwood Keller

Amenities

w/d hookup
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wine room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a3ce86019 ----
Come see this secluded and beautifully landscaped custom home with a total of 4600 square feet in living space, including a 600 foot all season patio/courtyard with slate tile, fireplace, motorized retractable solar screens, air conditioner and room for your 55 inch tv providing the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living experience. Enjoy the spacious pool/jacuzzi heated combo with large patio decking area. Outdoor kitchen: including grill, two burner cooktop and stainless drink cooler. Mother-In-Law suite includes: kitchen and microwave, room for a full size fridge, king size bed and full bath and storage closet. The wine room has custom wine cabinetry, slate tile, iron door with brick archway. Game room includes: large room with wet bar and wine fridge, plenty of room to place an 8 foot pool table. Hand scraped hardwood floors, painted custom crown molding, wanes coating accents and plantation shutters. Two beautifully ornate fireplaces. 4 Car garage with a 13 by 8 foot bump-out to store your boat or create a workshop. A Must See Property!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $5,100.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Ember Woods Drive have any available units?
2316 Ember Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Ember Woods Drive have?
Some of 2316 Ember Woods Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Ember Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Ember Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Ember Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Ember Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Ember Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Ember Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 2316 Ember Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Ember Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Ember Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2316 Ember Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 2316 Ember Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 2316 Ember Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Ember Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Ember Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

