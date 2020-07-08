2316 Ember Woods Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly wine room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a3ce86019 ----

Come see this secluded and beautifully landscaped custom home with a total of 4600 square feet in living space, including a 600 foot all season patio/courtyard with slate tile, fireplace, motorized retractable solar screens, air conditioner and room for your 55 inch tv providing the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living experience. Enjoy the spacious pool/jacuzzi heated combo with large patio decking area. Outdoor kitchen: including grill, two burner cooktop and stainless drink cooler. Mother-In-Law suite includes: kitchen and microwave, room for a full size fridge, king size bed and full bath and storage closet. The wine room has custom wine cabinetry, slate tile, iron door with brick archway. Game room includes: large room with wet bar and wine fridge, plenty of room to place an 8 foot pool table. Hand scraped hardwood floors, painted custom crown molding, wanes coating accents and plantation shutters. Two beautifully ornate fireplaces. 4 Car garage with a 13 by 8 foot bump-out to store your boat or create a workshop. A Must See Property!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.



Security Deposit: $5,100.00



Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.



Admin. Fee: $300