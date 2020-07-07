221 Meadow Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities

NO PETS. Cute fourplex split level unit in Keller. Plenty of windows fill the home with tons of natural light. Nice tall ceilings, carpet in bedrooms upstairs and stairs and wood plank floors in living and kitchen downstairs. Beautiful kitchen with dishwasher and stove included. Bedrooms include walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a beautiful balcony off the master bedroom. Full size washer-dryer area. Yard maintenance included. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac near shopping and Keller High School.