Keller, TX
221 Meadow Court
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

221 Meadow Court

221 Meadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

221 Meadow Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
NO PETS. Cute fourplex split level unit in Keller. Plenty of windows fill the home with tons of natural light. Nice tall ceilings, carpet in bedrooms upstairs and stairs and wood plank floors in living and kitchen downstairs. Beautiful kitchen with dishwasher and stove included. Bedrooms include walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a beautiful balcony off the master bedroom. Full size washer-dryer area. Yard maintenance included. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac near shopping and Keller High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Meadow Court have any available units?
221 Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Meadow Court have?
Some of 221 Meadow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
221 Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 221 Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 221 Meadow Court offer parking?
No, 221 Meadow Court does not offer parking.
Does 221 Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Meadow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 221 Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 221 Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 221 Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Meadow Court has units with dishwashers.

