2130 N Pearson Lane N

This charming and quaint home on an over-sized lot boarders Westlake. Multi million dollar homes all around this quaint and charming home. The land value alone is worth the investment. This homes features an extra large living area. There is a second living area off of the kitchen that would make a great dining room. Easy access to 114 and 1709. Not only does this lot have beautiful large trees, the entire area around the home has similar views and vegetation. Just minutes to Fidelity Campus and Deloitte campus.