Keller, TX
2130 N Pearson Lane N
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:48 PM

2130 N Pearson Lane N

2130 Pearson Lane · No Longer Available
Keller
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2130 Pearson Lane, Keller, TX 76262

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
This charming and quaint home on an over-sized lot boarders Westlake. Multi million dollar homes all around this quaint and charming home. The land value alone is worth the investment. This homes features an extra large living area. There is a second living area off of the kitchen that would make a great dining room. Easy access to 114 and 1709. Not only does this lot have beautiful large trees, the entire area around the home has similar views and vegetation. Just minutes to Fidelity Campus and Deloitte campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 N Pearson Lane N have any available units?
2130 N Pearson Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 2130 N Pearson Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
2130 N Pearson Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 N Pearson Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 2130 N Pearson Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 2130 N Pearson Lane N offer parking?
No, 2130 N Pearson Lane N does not offer parking.
Does 2130 N Pearson Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 N Pearson Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 N Pearson Lane N have a pool?
No, 2130 N Pearson Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 2130 N Pearson Lane N have accessible units?
No, 2130 N Pearson Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 N Pearson Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 N Pearson Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 N Pearson Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2130 N Pearson Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.

