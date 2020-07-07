213 Versailles Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Beautiful, spacious, custom built home in the heart of Keller. Convenient to local shopping, Bear Creek Trails & Jogging paths & Keller Town Center amenities. Manicured lot that backs to green space, great view from large patio area. Offers formal dining, study or home office plus 3 bdrms, 2.5 baths, wood floors, kitchen appliances INCLUDE fridge. Carpet replaced in December 2018. HOA mows front and back yard. DOES NOT include washer & dryer. NO CATS ALLOWED, small pet considered on individual basis, with additional Pet Deposit.