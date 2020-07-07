All apartments in Keller
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

213 Versailles Lane

213 Versailles Lane · No Longer Available
Location

213 Versailles Lane, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful, spacious, custom built home in the heart of Keller. Convenient to local shopping, Bear Creek Trails & Jogging paths & Keller Town Center amenities. Manicured lot that backs to green space, great view from large patio area. Offers formal dining, study or home office plus 3 bdrms, 2.5 baths, wood floors, kitchen appliances INCLUDE fridge. Carpet replaced in December 2018. HOA mows front and back yard. DOES NOT include washer & dryer. NO CATS ALLOWED, small pet considered on individual basis, with additional Pet Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Versailles Lane have any available units?
213 Versailles Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Versailles Lane have?
Some of 213 Versailles Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Versailles Lane currently offering any rent specials?
213 Versailles Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Versailles Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Versailles Lane is pet friendly.
Does 213 Versailles Lane offer parking?
Yes, 213 Versailles Lane offers parking.
Does 213 Versailles Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Versailles Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Versailles Lane have a pool?
No, 213 Versailles Lane does not have a pool.
Does 213 Versailles Lane have accessible units?
No, 213 Versailles Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Versailles Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Versailles Lane has units with dishwashers.

