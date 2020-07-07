2118 Rim Rock Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful updated home in Keller. Features include tile throughout downstairs with carpet in all bedrooms, stairs & upstairs rooms. Living area has wood burning fireplace & is adjacent to kitchen & dining with bay window. Formal living & dining area is in front of house & is bright & open with large windows. Kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms updated with granite & beautiful fixtures. Large back yard with shade & storage building. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet, additional monthly pet fee for each pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application & deposit.