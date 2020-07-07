2118 Rim Rock Drive

Amenities
Wonderful updated home in Keller. Features include tile throughout downstairs with carpet in all bedrooms, stairs & upstairs rooms. Living area has wood burning fireplace & is adjacent to kitchen & dining with bay window. Formal living & dining area is in front of house & is bright & open with large windows. Kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms updated with granite & beautiful fixtures. Large back yard with shade & storage building. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet, additional monthly pet fee for each pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application & deposit.