Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:53 AM

2118 Rim Rock Drive

2118 Rim Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Rim Rock Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful updated home in Keller. Features include tile throughout downstairs with carpet in all bedrooms, stairs & upstairs rooms. Living area has wood burning fireplace & is adjacent to kitchen & dining with bay window. Formal living & dining area is in front of house & is bright & open with large windows. Kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms updated with granite & beautiful fixtures. Large back yard with shade & storage building. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet, additional monthly pet fee for each pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application & deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Rim Rock Drive have any available units?
2118 Rim Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 Rim Rock Drive have?
Some of 2118 Rim Rock Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Rim Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Rim Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Rim Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Rim Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Rim Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Rim Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 2118 Rim Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Rim Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Rim Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 2118 Rim Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Rim Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2118 Rim Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Rim Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 Rim Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

