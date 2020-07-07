All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2103 Stoneridge Dr

2103 Stoneridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Stoneridge Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3-2-2 in desirable Keller ISD! Fully repainted, spacious rooms, granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom colors, great built-ins, walk-in closets and so much more! Located just minutes from Alliance Town Center, this home features laminate and tile flooring -great for those with allergies, a large family room with a classic brick fireplace plus a nice dining area with bay windows and decorative lighting. The beautiful kitchen is light and bright and has gorgeous granite, center island and loads of storage. Nice sized master suite has a private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Cute secondaires, open patio, awesome deck with pergola, sprinkler system and more! Two small pets considered. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Stoneridge Dr have any available units?
2103 Stoneridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Stoneridge Dr have?
Some of 2103 Stoneridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Stoneridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Stoneridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Stoneridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Stoneridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Stoneridge Dr offer parking?
No, 2103 Stoneridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2103 Stoneridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Stoneridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Stoneridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2103 Stoneridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Stoneridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2103 Stoneridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Stoneridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Stoneridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

