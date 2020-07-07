2103 Stoneridge Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3-2-2 in desirable Keller ISD! Fully repainted, spacious rooms, granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom colors, great built-ins, walk-in closets and so much more! Located just minutes from Alliance Town Center, this home features laminate and tile flooring -great for those with allergies, a large family room with a classic brick fireplace plus a nice dining area with bay windows and decorative lighting. The beautiful kitchen is light and bright and has gorgeous granite, center island and loads of storage. Nice sized master suite has a private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Cute secondaires, open patio, awesome deck with pergola, sprinkler system and more! Two small pets considered. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.