Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home that is nicely updated. The master bath has a separate tiled shower with rain shower head and bench. Included are double vanities, spacious walk-in closets, and decorative lighting. The 3rd bedroom sitting off of the living room could be used as a study or den.

Contact us to schedule a showing.