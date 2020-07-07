2064 Bronco Ln.

Amenities

Beautiful 1 story home in Keller ISD - This beauty features wooden floors in the main living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The spacious family room has a fireplace and the home has 2 toned paint. Kitchen has granite counters with stainless steel appliances and flooring is ceramic tile. The landscaping is nice with the back yard being fenced and comes with a storage shed. All electric. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card and income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent.



(RLNE4726756)