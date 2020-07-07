1966 Laurel Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Lovely home in highly sought after Marshall Ridge. Formal dining room, butlers pantry, large living room with vaulted ceiling,gas log fireplace, hand scraped wood floors, lots of great natural light. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, island, SS appliances, gas cook top, plenty of count and cabinet space, breakfast bar, open to breakfast nook and living area. Master with sitting area, separate vanities, separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs is game room, 3 bedrooms, full bath, perfect space for kids retreat. Large patio will be great for entertaining.