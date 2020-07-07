All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1966 Laurel Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1966 Laurel Valley Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:46 AM

1966 Laurel Valley Drive

1966 Laurel Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1966 Laurel Valley Dr, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lovely home in highly sought after Marshall Ridge. Formal dining room, butlers pantry, large living room with vaulted ceiling,gas log fireplace, hand scraped wood floors, lots of great natural light. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, island, SS appliances, gas cook top, plenty of count and cabinet space, breakfast bar, open to breakfast nook and living area. Master with sitting area, separate vanities, separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs is game room, 3 bedrooms, full bath, perfect space for kids retreat. Large patio will be great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 Laurel Valley Drive have any available units?
1966 Laurel Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1966 Laurel Valley Drive have?
Some of 1966 Laurel Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 Laurel Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Laurel Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Laurel Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1966 Laurel Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1966 Laurel Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1966 Laurel Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1966 Laurel Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1966 Laurel Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Laurel Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1966 Laurel Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1966 Laurel Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1966 Laurel Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Laurel Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1966 Laurel Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District