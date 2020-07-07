1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail

Amenities

Great Rental Opportunity in Keller! Beautiful 5 bedrooms. 3.1 baths in the heart of KELLER, Chase Oaks Subdivision. First floor offers Master Bedroom, 2 living areas, and updated kitchen with Granite countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Living area downstairs overlooks to the backyard oasis with a pool and pergola. POOL CHEMICALS, LAWN CARE AND PEST CONTROL are included with the Rent. Every tenant 18 and older MUST apply. Please Read the LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY prior to apply.