Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:18 PM

1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail

1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great Rental Opportunity in Keller! Beautiful 5 bedrooms. 3.1 baths in the heart of KELLER, Chase Oaks Subdivision. First floor offers Master Bedroom, 2 living areas, and updated kitchen with Granite countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Living area downstairs overlooks to the backyard oasis with a pool and pergola. POOL CHEMICALS, LAWN CARE AND PEST CONTROL are included with the Rent. Every tenant 18 and older MUST apply. Please Read the LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY prior to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail have any available units?
1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail have?
Some of 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail offer parking?
No, 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail has a pool.
Does 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Sawtooth Oak Trail has units with dishwashers.

