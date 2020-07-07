1613 Whitley Road

Amenities

Beautifully and tastefully updated! Country living in the heart of Keller! Almost 2 acres of land with a pond, chicken coop and barn! Barn accommodates 3 cars. Enjoy the peaceful panoramic views of meadows and trees while sitting on the wrap around porch. 2 bedrooms upstairs have updated en-suite bathrooms. Master suite closet has Elfa shelving that takes advantage of every inch of space. Easy care concrete flooring downstairs. Two cozy fireplaces--one in the living area and one on the back porch! No HOA-- The barn has electricity and can fit 3 cars easily. Lots of walk-out floored storage in attic area. Zoned for Keller High.