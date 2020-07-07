1608 Bradford Grove Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room

Located in the highly desired Marshall Ridge Community, this 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car home is a short walk to Ridgeview Elementary School, which is in the excellent Keller ISD. The home highlights a great layout, beautiful wood floors, tile, granite countertops in kitchen, a bright open floor plan with high ceilings, 4 bedrooms downstairs, 1 bedroom upstairs, office, game-media room, gated backyard, community playground, pool, clubhouse, greenbelts, and the private lake! Locally close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, the new Charles Schwab HQ, Fidelity, TDAmeritrade, Deloitte University and a short drive to Texas Motor Speedway and DFW Airport.