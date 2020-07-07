All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1608 Bradford Grove Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1608 Bradford Grove Trail
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

1608 Bradford Grove Trail

1608 Bradford Grove Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1608 Bradford Grove Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Located in the highly desired Marshall Ridge Community, this 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car home is a short walk to Ridgeview Elementary School, which is in the excellent Keller ISD. The home highlights a great layout, beautiful wood floors, tile, granite countertops in kitchen, a bright open floor plan with high ceilings, 4 bedrooms downstairs, 1 bedroom upstairs, office, game-media room, gated backyard, community playground, pool, clubhouse, greenbelts, and the private lake! Locally close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, the new Charles Schwab HQ, Fidelity, TDAmeritrade, Deloitte University and a short drive to Texas Motor Speedway and DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Bradford Grove Trail have any available units?
1608 Bradford Grove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Bradford Grove Trail have?
Some of 1608 Bradford Grove Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Bradford Grove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Bradford Grove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Bradford Grove Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Bradford Grove Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1608 Bradford Grove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Bradford Grove Trail offers parking.
Does 1608 Bradford Grove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Bradford Grove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Bradford Grove Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1608 Bradford Grove Trail has a pool.
Does 1608 Bradford Grove Trail have accessible units?
No, 1608 Bradford Grove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Bradford Grove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Bradford Grove Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District