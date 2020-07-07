All apartments in Keller
1607 Brentwood Trail

1607 Brentwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Brentwood Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Beautifully Crafted 5-4-2 in Keller ISD! Interior features 3 living areas 2 dining areas, hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 fire places. Updated kitchen with Fridge included, granite counters and island, stainless steel appliances. Big master with hardwoods, dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Guest suite that has separate entry, can be a mother-in-law suite with own living area. Spacious spare bedrooms. Very big back yard with covered back patio. Close to schools, highways and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Brentwood Trail have any available units?
1607 Brentwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Brentwood Trail have?
Some of 1607 Brentwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Brentwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Brentwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Brentwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1607 Brentwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1607 Brentwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Brentwood Trail offers parking.
Does 1607 Brentwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Brentwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Brentwood Trail have a pool?
No, 1607 Brentwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Brentwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 1607 Brentwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Brentwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Brentwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

