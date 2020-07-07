1607 Brentwood Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Beautifully Crafted 5-4-2 in Keller ISD! Interior features 3 living areas 2 dining areas, hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 fire places. Updated kitchen with Fridge included, granite counters and island, stainless steel appliances. Big master with hardwoods, dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Guest suite that has separate entry, can be a mother-in-law suite with own living area. Spacious spare bedrooms. Very big back yard with covered back patio. Close to schools, highways and shopping!