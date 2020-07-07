1527 Windsor Forest Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Short Term Lease (six month max) on this home which features four spacious bedrooms, three and a half baths and two spacious living areas, one with gas starter fireplace. The master suite features high ceilings and double shower. Upgrades include brand new carpet, scraped hardwoods, tile in wet areas, upgraded kitchen, bathrooms and bar. You will love the energy efficiency of the plantation shutters, fans, water well, and tankless water heater. The storybook backyard is filled with gorgeous oak trees that shade wonderfully from the sun, framing the incredible pool with spa and the lovely casita. This home is an entertainer's dream, perfect to gather friends and family and enjoy all that it offers.