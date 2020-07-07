All apartments in Keller
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1527 Windsor Forest Trail

1527 Windsor Forest Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Windsor Forest Trail, Keller, TX 76262
Windsor Forest Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Short Term Lease (six month max) on this home which features four spacious bedrooms, three and a half baths and two spacious living areas, one with gas starter fireplace. The master suite features high ceilings and double shower. Upgrades include brand new carpet, scraped hardwoods, tile in wet areas, upgraded kitchen, bathrooms and bar. You will love the energy efficiency of the plantation shutters, fans, water well, and tankless water heater. The storybook backyard is filled with gorgeous oak trees that shade wonderfully from the sun, framing the incredible pool with spa and the lovely casita. This home is an entertainer's dream, perfect to gather friends and family and enjoy all that it offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Windsor Forest Trail have any available units?
1527 Windsor Forest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 Windsor Forest Trail have?
Some of 1527 Windsor Forest Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Windsor Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Windsor Forest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Windsor Forest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Windsor Forest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1527 Windsor Forest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Windsor Forest Trail offers parking.
Does 1527 Windsor Forest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Windsor Forest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Windsor Forest Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1527 Windsor Forest Trail has a pool.
Does 1527 Windsor Forest Trail have accessible units?
No, 1527 Windsor Forest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Windsor Forest Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 Windsor Forest Trail has units with dishwashers.

