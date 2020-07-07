All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1522 Cat Mountain Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1522 Cat Mountain Trail
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:47 PM

1522 Cat Mountain Trail

1522 Cat Mountain Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1522 Cat Mountain Trail, Keller, TX 76248
Highland Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home! 1.5 story home that has been lovingly maintained in highly sought after Highland Oaks. Recently upgraded wood floors and wide baseboards greet you upon entering. Great split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops, & custom cabinets. The master bedroom is a good size and has access to the back patio. Master bath has been updated and features dual sinks, jetted tub, recently installed frameless shower door, & his and her closets (additional storage in 3rd closet in master). The study looks out onto the covered patio. The backyard is perfect if you are looking for low maintenance. Upstairs there is a large gameroom that could easily be a 4th bedroom. Keller ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Cat Mountain Trail have any available units?
1522 Cat Mountain Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Cat Mountain Trail have?
Some of 1522 Cat Mountain Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Cat Mountain Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Cat Mountain Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Cat Mountain Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 Cat Mountain Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1522 Cat Mountain Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Cat Mountain Trail offers parking.
Does 1522 Cat Mountain Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Cat Mountain Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Cat Mountain Trail have a pool?
No, 1522 Cat Mountain Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Cat Mountain Trail have accessible units?
No, 1522 Cat Mountain Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Cat Mountain Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Cat Mountain Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District