1522 Cat Mountain Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home! 1.5 story home that has been lovingly maintained in highly sought after Highland Oaks. Recently upgraded wood floors and wide baseboards greet you upon entering. Great split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops, & custom cabinets. The master bedroom is a good size and has access to the back patio. Master bath has been updated and features dual sinks, jetted tub, recently installed frameless shower door, & his and her closets (additional storage in 3rd closet in master). The study looks out onto the covered patio. The backyard is perfect if you are looking for low maintenance. Upstairs there is a large gameroom that could easily be a 4th bedroom. Keller ISD