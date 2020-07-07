All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1521 Kingwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1521 Kingwood Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

1521 Kingwood Drive

1521 Kingwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1521 Kingwood Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-2-2 in Keller! Custom finishes, lovely architecture, spacious rooms, high ceilings & so much more! Entry w wainscoting, huge 21x15 family room w pretty floors & a classic brick fireplace, bright dining has tray ceilings & double doors w view to the large backyard. Kitchen offers granite, stainless appliances, double ovens & refrigerator included! Fabulous master has soaring ceilings, 10x6 WI closet & private bath w extended vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. Nice secodaries w WI closets, lots of windows throughout, great backyard w covered patio & deck in a lovely neighborhood! 1 small pet under 30 lbs only. Property will be managed by Landlord. Tenant Benefits Package is not required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Kingwood Drive have any available units?
1521 Kingwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Kingwood Drive have?
Some of 1521 Kingwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Kingwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Kingwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Kingwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Kingwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Kingwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Kingwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1521 Kingwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Kingwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Kingwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1521 Kingwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Kingwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1521 Kingwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Kingwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Kingwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District