1521 Kingwood Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3-2-2 in Keller! Custom finishes, lovely architecture, spacious rooms, high ceilings & so much more! Entry w wainscoting, huge 21x15 family room w pretty floors & a classic brick fireplace, bright dining has tray ceilings & double doors w view to the large backyard. Kitchen offers granite, stainless appliances, double ovens & refrigerator included! Fabulous master has soaring ceilings, 10x6 WI closet & private bath w extended vanity, soaking tub & separate shower. Nice secodaries w WI closets, lots of windows throughout, great backyard w covered patio & deck in a lovely neighborhood! 1 small pet under 30 lbs only. Property will be managed by Landlord. Tenant Benefits Package is not required.