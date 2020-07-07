All apartments in Keller
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1411 Briar Meadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1411 Briar Meadow Drive

1411 Briar Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Briar Meadow Drive, Keller, TX 76248
Highland Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
THIS GORGEOUS Single family home in located in the HIGHLY sought after neighborhood KELLER ISD. This 2400 sq ft property is 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, with 2 living areas! LARGE Bedrooms, one bedroom could be used as HOME OFFICE, TALL CEILINGS with BEAUTIFUL crown molding and ceramic tile throughout. FRIENDLY neighborhood, home is surrounded with BEAUTIFUL Trees, covered PATIO creating extra privacy.

THIS WILL GO FAST, contact Lani Adams TODAY for showing 978-886-1524.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Briar Meadow Drive have any available units?
1411 Briar Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 1411 Briar Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Briar Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Briar Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Briar Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Briar Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 1411 Briar Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1411 Briar Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Briar Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Briar Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1411 Briar Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Briar Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1411 Briar Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Briar Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Briar Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Briar Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Briar Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

