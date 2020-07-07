All apartments in Keller
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:49 AM

1308 Mcentire Court

1308 Mcentire Court · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Mcentire Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Mcentire Court have any available units?
1308 Mcentire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Mcentire Court have?
Some of 1308 Mcentire Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Mcentire Court currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Mcentire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Mcentire Court pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Mcentire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1308 Mcentire Court offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Mcentire Court offers parking.
Does 1308 Mcentire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Mcentire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Mcentire Court have a pool?
No, 1308 Mcentire Court does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Mcentire Court have accessible units?
No, 1308 Mcentire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Mcentire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Mcentire Court has units with dishwashers.

