1300 Randol Mill Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Rental home available October 10. Award winning Keller schools - minutes from Florence Elementary. Easy (5 minute) access to Hwy 114. Two blocks from the multi-million dollar mansions of Vaquero - home to NFL superstars! Where Southlake, Keller, Roanoke, and Westlake converge - the best of everything!



Totally updated in 2018 - bathrooms, kitchens, flooring all brand new. AC replaced in summer of 2019. 3 large bedrooms. Big bonus/media/game room. The pool table stays! Two car detached garage. HUGE lot - over 1 acre. More updates coming this fall including landscaping. Did we mention the sparkling clear pool?? Large patio perfect for bar-b-ques and fire pits.



Multiple leasing options gives you maximum flexibility for your family's needs. $2,900 gets you a traditional lease (12 months, unfurnished), but other options are available.



- 6 month lease/executive rental, lawn and pool maintenance included, wifi included, completely FURNISHED - fridge/washer/dryer/all furniture/pool table = $3,400/mo. A completely turnkey option if you are looking to build or buy and just need a short-term solution with your stuff in storage.



- 12 month lease, lawn and pool maintenance included, wifi included, completely FURNISHED - fridge/washer/dryer/all furniture/pool table = $3,200/mo



- 12 month lease, same as above, UNFURNISHED = $2,900/mo.



- 12 month lease, unfurnished, you maintain yard and pool - $2,750/mo



Contact 205-540-4727 for more details. Better hurry; won't last long.