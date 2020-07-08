1300 Randol Mill Ave

Amenities
Rental home available October 10. Award winning Keller schools - minutes from Florence Elementary. Easy (5 minute) access to Hwy 114. Two blocks from the multi-million dollar mansions of Vaquero - home to NFL superstars! Where Southlake, Keller, Roanoke, and Westlake converge - the best of everything!
Totally updated in 2018 - bathrooms, kitchens, flooring all brand new. AC replaced in summer of 2019. 3 large bedrooms. Big bonus/media/game room. The pool table stays! Two car detached garage. HUGE lot - over 1 acre. More updates coming this fall including landscaping. Did we mention the sparkling clear pool?? Large patio perfect for bar-b-ques and fire pits.
Multiple leasing options gives you maximum flexibility for your family's needs. $2,900 gets you a traditional lease (12 months, unfurnished), but other options are available.
- 6 month lease/executive rental, lawn and pool maintenance included, wifi included, completely FURNISHED - fridge/washer/dryer/all furniture/pool table = $3,400/mo. A completely turnkey option if you are looking to build or buy and just need a short-term solution with your stuff in storage.
- 12 month lease, lawn and pool maintenance included, wifi included, completely FURNISHED - fridge/washer/dryer/all furniture/pool table = $3,200/mo
- 12 month lease, same as above, UNFURNISHED = $2,900/mo.
- 12 month lease, unfurnished, you maintain yard and pool - $2,750/mo
Contact 205-540-4727 for more details. Better hurry; won't last long.