All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1300 Randol Mill Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1300 Randol Mill Ave
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:28 AM

1300 Randol Mill Ave

1300 Randol Mill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1300 Randol Mill Avenue, Keller, TX 76262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Rental home available October 10. Award winning Keller schools - minutes from Florence Elementary. Easy (5 minute) access to Hwy 114. Two blocks from the multi-million dollar mansions of Vaquero - home to NFL superstars! Where Southlake, Keller, Roanoke, and Westlake converge - the best of everything!

Totally updated in 2018 - bathrooms, kitchens, flooring all brand new. AC replaced in summer of 2019. 3 large bedrooms. Big bonus/media/game room. The pool table stays! Two car detached garage. HUGE lot - over 1 acre. More updates coming this fall including landscaping. Did we mention the sparkling clear pool?? Large patio perfect for bar-b-ques and fire pits.

Multiple leasing options gives you maximum flexibility for your family's needs. $2,900 gets you a traditional lease (12 months, unfurnished), but other options are available.

- 6 month lease/executive rental, lawn and pool maintenance included, wifi included, completely FURNISHED - fridge/washer/dryer/all furniture/pool table = $3,400/mo. A completely turnkey option if you are looking to build or buy and just need a short-term solution with your stuff in storage.

- 12 month lease, lawn and pool maintenance included, wifi included, completely FURNISHED - fridge/washer/dryer/all furniture/pool table = $3,200/mo

- 12 month lease, same as above, UNFURNISHED = $2,900/mo.

- 12 month lease, unfurnished, you maintain yard and pool - $2,750/mo

Contact 205-540-4727 for more details. Better hurry; won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Randol Mill Ave have any available units?
1300 Randol Mill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Randol Mill Ave have?
Some of 1300 Randol Mill Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Randol Mill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Randol Mill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Randol Mill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Randol Mill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Randol Mill Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Randol Mill Ave offers parking.
Does 1300 Randol Mill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Randol Mill Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Randol Mill Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Randol Mill Ave has a pool.
Does 1300 Randol Mill Ave have accessible units?
No, 1300 Randol Mill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Randol Mill Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Randol Mill Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District