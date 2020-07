Amenities

Location! Location! Location! CHARMING brick home in an OUTSTANDING, central location in KELLER. Just steps away from Keller Pkwy and 0.5 mils from Hwy 377. Beautiful tile floors in entry hall, kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious mater bedroom with large walk-in closet. Gorgeous St. Augustine yard all around, large backyard and a spacious utility shed in backyard. A MUST SEE!