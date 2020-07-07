All apartments in Keller
1213 Crockett Street
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:07 AM

1213 Crockett Street

1213 Crockett Street · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Crockett Street, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready town-home in the desirable Keller Town Center! Open concept floor plan, plantation shutters and spacious family room with stone gas fireplace. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island & gas cook-top! Master bedroom with jetted tub, separate vanities & walk-in closet. Study with built-ins & Game-room upstairs. Temperature controlled All Seasons Room with built-in grill. Open patio & outdoor fireplace! 2 car attached garage with workshop. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, parks & trails. Fridge-washer-dryer-mini fridge in All Seasons Room included! Pet deposit $1,000, considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Crockett Street have any available units?
1213 Crockett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Crockett Street have?
Some of 1213 Crockett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Crockett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Crockett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Crockett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Crockett Street is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Crockett Street offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Crockett Street offers parking.
Does 1213 Crockett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 Crockett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Crockett Street have a pool?
No, 1213 Crockett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Crockett Street have accessible units?
No, 1213 Crockett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Crockett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Crockett Street has units with dishwashers.

