1213 Crockett Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move-in ready town-home in the desirable Keller Town Center! Open concept floor plan, plantation shutters and spacious family room with stone gas fireplace. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island & gas cook-top! Master bedroom with jetted tub, separate vanities & walk-in closet. Study with built-ins & Game-room upstairs. Temperature controlled All Seasons Room with built-in grill. Open patio & outdoor fireplace! 2 car attached garage with workshop. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, parks & trails. Fridge-washer-dryer-mini fridge in All Seasons Room included! Pet deposit $1,000, considered on case by case basis.