1200 Briar Ridge Drive

Beautifully Crafted 4-3.5-2 in Gated Community in Keller ISD! Interior features high ceilings, large office, formal dining room with engineered hardwood floors. Large living area with fire place. Eat in kitchen with island, tons of counter-cabinet space, gas range, Stainless steel appliances. Full size utility with sink. Large master down with dual vanities, separate shower and tub, walk in. 2nd bedroom down with full bathroom. 2nd living area up, 2 large bedrooms up. Spacious fenced yard with covered patio. Oversized 2 car garage. Keller ISD, close to schools, highways and shopping!