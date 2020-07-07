All apartments in Keller
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:42 AM

1200 Briar Ridge Drive

1200 Briar Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Briar Ridge Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Crafted 4-3.5-2 in Gated Community in Keller ISD! Interior features high ceilings, large office, formal dining room with engineered hardwood floors. Large living area with fire place. Eat in kitchen with island, tons of counter-cabinet space, gas range, Stainless steel appliances. Full size utility with sink. Large master down with dual vanities, separate shower and tub, walk in. 2nd bedroom down with full bathroom. 2nd living area up, 2 large bedrooms up. Spacious fenced yard with covered patio. Oversized 2 car garage. Keller ISD, close to schools, highways and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Briar Ridge Drive have any available units?
1200 Briar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Briar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1200 Briar Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Briar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Briar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Briar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Briar Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1200 Briar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Briar Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1200 Briar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Briar Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Briar Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1200 Briar Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Briar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1200 Briar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Briar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Briar Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

