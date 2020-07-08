1016 N Pearson Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Wonderful 4-2-2 on 1.78 acres in desirable Keller ISD! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Beautiful wood-look laminate flooring, pretty granite countertops, lovely neutral color, 2 living areas, 2 dining, private fenced-in courtyard and so much more! Entry opens to the first living and dining area. Second living features charming brick flooring for a nostalgic look. Nice kitchen offers a breakfast area, loads of storage, extended counters, subway tiled backsplash, stainless dishwasher and vent plus refrigerator included! Master suite has his & hers closets and a private bath with vessel sink and separate shower. Great secondaries, adorable second bath with extra storage, large utility with washer-dryer and plenty of privacy!