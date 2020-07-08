All apartments in Keller
Last updated January 20 2020 at 9:47 AM

1016 N Pearson Lane

1016 Pearson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Pearson Lane, Keller, TX 76262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Wonderful 4-2-2 on 1.78 acres in desirable Keller ISD! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Beautiful wood-look laminate flooring, pretty granite countertops, lovely neutral color, 2 living areas, 2 dining, private fenced-in courtyard and so much more! Entry opens to the first living and dining area. Second living features charming brick flooring for a nostalgic look. Nice kitchen offers a breakfast area, loads of storage, extended counters, subway tiled backsplash, stainless dishwasher and vent plus refrigerator included! Master suite has his & hers closets and a private bath with vessel sink and separate shower. Great secondaries, adorable second bath with extra storage, large utility with washer-dryer and plenty of privacy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 N Pearson Lane have any available units?
1016 N Pearson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 N Pearson Lane have?
Some of 1016 N Pearson Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 N Pearson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1016 N Pearson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 N Pearson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1016 N Pearson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1016 N Pearson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1016 N Pearson Lane offers parking.
Does 1016 N Pearson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 N Pearson Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 N Pearson Lane have a pool?
No, 1016 N Pearson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1016 N Pearson Lane have accessible units?
No, 1016 N Pearson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 N Pearson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 N Pearson Lane has units with dishwashers.

