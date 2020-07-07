All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1013 Elmgrove Court

1013 Elmgrove Court · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Elmgrove Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in gated community on a corner lot, just 2 blks from elementary & neighborhood pool. Fresh interior paint, new wood looking tile flooring in master bedroom, remodeled kitchen with exotic granite counters, 5-burner gas cook-top, SS appliances, and a breakfast bar are just a few of the amenities. Other extras include decorative brick façade, iron spindles on staircase, rich hardwood floors, French doors in dining room and game room upstairs, bay windows and sitting area in master suite. Private backyard features covered-uncovered patio, cute play yard and nice trees. Pets accepted on individual basis, subject to owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Elmgrove Court have any available units?
1013 Elmgrove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Elmgrove Court have?
Some of 1013 Elmgrove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Elmgrove Court currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Elmgrove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Elmgrove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Elmgrove Court is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Elmgrove Court offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Elmgrove Court offers parking.
Does 1013 Elmgrove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Elmgrove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Elmgrove Court have a pool?
Yes, 1013 Elmgrove Court has a pool.
Does 1013 Elmgrove Court have accessible units?
No, 1013 Elmgrove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Elmgrove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Elmgrove Court has units with dishwashers.

