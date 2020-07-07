1013 Elmgrove Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in gated community on a corner lot, just 2 blks from elementary & neighborhood pool. Fresh interior paint, new wood looking tile flooring in master bedroom, remodeled kitchen with exotic granite counters, 5-burner gas cook-top, SS appliances, and a breakfast bar are just a few of the amenities. Other extras include decorative brick façade, iron spindles on staircase, rich hardwood floors, French doors in dining room and game room upstairs, bay windows and sitting area in master suite. Private backyard features covered-uncovered patio, cute play yard and nice trees. Pets accepted on individual basis, subject to owner approval.