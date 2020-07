La Villita Apartment Homes

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher garbage disposal oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access package receiving conference room green community 24hr maintenance yoga

Lakeside and Landings and experience a world dedicated solely to your dream lifestyle. We are located in the award-winning, master-planned community of La Villita and surrounded by meandering waterways and peaceful jogging trails. You'll enjoy limitless recreational and entertainment possibilities and luxury living at it's finest.

La Villita luxury apartment homes offer beautiful one, two or three bedroom apartment homes ranging from 671 square feet to more than 1,323 square feet in Las Colinas. Our spacious apartments feature open concept living complimented with custom granite countertops, clean steel & black appliances, electronic thermostat, spacious walk-in closets, and a fireplace in select units. The community is built around two gorgeous resort-style swimming pools, two fitness centers opened 24-hour with free classes every week, a large dog park, and a pet groom room. La Villita apartments also offer a package concierge system, night patrol, high-speed internet access, beautif