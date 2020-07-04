Rent Calculator
2729 West Royal Ln
2729 West Royal Ln
2729 W Royal Ln
·
2729 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Sublease for 2 bed 1 bath apartment in Irving
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2729 West Royal Ln have any available units?
2729 West Royal Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 2729 West Royal Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2729 West Royal Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 West Royal Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2729 West Royal Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2729 West Royal Ln offer parking?
No, 2729 West Royal Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2729 West Royal Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 West Royal Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 West Royal Ln have a pool?
No, 2729 West Royal Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2729 West Royal Ln have accessible units?
No, 2729 West Royal Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 West Royal Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2729 West Royal Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2729 West Royal Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2729 West Royal Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
