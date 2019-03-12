2543 Shupe Ct

Amenities
Home for lease Irving Very Nice 3/2/2 - Property Id: 71461
For lease a very nice home on a fantastic cul-de-sac. Offering 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage, large living, breakfast area, nice private back yard, open floor plan, high ceilings. See video at Devore Realty on YouTube. $1750 a month $2000 deposit. No pets, smoking or housing vouchers. Please complete tenant profile to schedule your showing appointment. Easy on line application when applying.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/71461p
Property Id 71461
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5330114)