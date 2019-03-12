2543 Shupe Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Home for lease Irving Very Nice 3/2/2 - Property Id: 71461



For lease a very nice home on a fantastic cul-de-sac. Offering 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage, large living, breakfast area, nice private back yard, open floor plan, high ceilings. See video at Devore Realty on YouTube. $1750 a month $2000 deposit. No pets, smoking or housing vouchers. Please complete tenant profile to schedule your showing appointment. Easy on line application when applying.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/71461p

Property Id 71461



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5330114)