Irving, TX
2543 Shupe Ct
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:11 PM

2543 Shupe Ct

2543 Shupe Court · No Longer Available
Location

2543 Shupe Court, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home for lease Irving Very Nice 3/2/2 - Property Id: 71461

For lease a very nice home on a fantastic cul-de-sac. Offering 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage, large living, breakfast area, nice private back yard, open floor plan, high ceilings. See video at Devore Realty on YouTube. $1750 a month $2000 deposit. No pets, smoking or housing vouchers. Please complete tenant profile to schedule your showing appointment. Easy on line application when applying.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/71461p
Property Id 71461

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5330114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2543 Shupe Ct have any available units?
2543 Shupe Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2543 Shupe Ct have?
Some of 2543 Shupe Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2543 Shupe Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2543 Shupe Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2543 Shupe Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2543 Shupe Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2543 Shupe Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2543 Shupe Ct offers parking.
Does 2543 Shupe Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2543 Shupe Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2543 Shupe Ct have a pool?
No, 2543 Shupe Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2543 Shupe Ct have accessible units?
No, 2543 Shupe Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2543 Shupe Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2543 Shupe Ct has units with dishwashers.

