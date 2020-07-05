All apartments in Irving
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

2430 Briarcliff Dr

2430 Briarcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2430 Briarcliff Drive, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom, two-car garage townhome in the Center of DFW. Kitchen, living room, and half bathroom downstairs while the bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5595529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Briarcliff Dr have any available units?
2430 Briarcliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2430 Briarcliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Briarcliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Briarcliff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2430 Briarcliff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2430 Briarcliff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2430 Briarcliff Dr offers parking.
Does 2430 Briarcliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 Briarcliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Briarcliff Dr have a pool?
No, 2430 Briarcliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2430 Briarcliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 2430 Briarcliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Briarcliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2430 Briarcliff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 Briarcliff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2430 Briarcliff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

