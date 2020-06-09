1518 Bryant Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Beautiful Finishes - Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath. Updated kitchen, granite countertops and SS appliances. 2 living areas. Easy to take care of wood plank vinyl flooring throughout. Shower with seamless door in master bath. Large backyard with new privacy fence.



Security Deposit is $3,000.00. Exceptions made for good credit and background check.



Application Fee: $50.00 per application. EACH person, over the age of 18 MUST complete an application. No one over the age of 18 without an application is permitted to live at the home. (ex: 4 adults applying means 4 separate applications)



Qualifications: Please select our Apply Now option for full details.



We appreciate those that plan ahead for a move. However, we typically do not lease a home with a move-in date that is much more than 3 weeks out after the application is approved and the lease signed.



Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300. Limit 1 cat or 1 small dog (A small dog is considered to weigh less than 22 lbs or be shorter than 16 inches.).



We might have other homes available that interest you even more, or you might want to schedule a showing or review our Apply Now for application qualifications. Please visit: https://winwininvestments.appfolio.com/listings



(RLNE5108502)