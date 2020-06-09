All apartments in Irving
1518 Bryant Street
1518 Bryant Street

1518 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Bryant Street, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Beautiful Finishes - Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath. Updated kitchen, granite countertops and SS appliances. 2 living areas. Easy to take care of wood plank vinyl flooring throughout. Shower with seamless door in master bath. Large backyard with new privacy fence.

Security Deposit is $3,000.00. Exceptions made for good credit and background check.

Application Fee: $50.00 per application. EACH person, over the age of 18 MUST complete an application. No one over the age of 18 without an application is permitted to live at the home. (ex: 4 adults applying means 4 separate applications)

Qualifications: Please select our Apply Now option for full details.

We appreciate those that plan ahead for a move. However, we typically do not lease a home with a move-in date that is much more than 3 weeks out after the application is approved and the lease signed.

Non-refundable Pet Fee for this home is $300. Limit 1 cat or 1 small dog (A small dog is considered to weigh less than 22 lbs or be shorter than 16 inches.).

We might have other homes available that interest you even more, or you might want to schedule a showing or review our Apply Now for application qualifications. Please visit: https://winwininvestments.appfolio.com/listings

(RLNE5108502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Bryant Street have any available units?
1518 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 1518 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Bryant Street is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Bryant Street offer parking?
No, 1518 Bryant Street does not offer parking.
Does 1518 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Bryant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 1518 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 1518 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Bryant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Bryant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Bryant Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
