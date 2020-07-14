All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Villas at Huffmeister

15050 Copper Grove Blvd · (281) 201-4237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15050 Copper Grove Blvd, Houston, TX 77095

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit U1-1012 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit U1-0810 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit U1-1009 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit U1-2504 · Avail. now

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit U1-0904 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit U1-2514 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,223

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit U1-1506 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Huffmeister.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Welcome to Villas at Huffmeister Apartments in Houston, Texas, where we understand what it means to have the life you want in the city you love.

Your pet-friendly home features a state-of-the-art fitness center and resort-style pool to give you the energy to propel you through your busy day. Enjoy our poolside gourmet grilling areas with Wi-Fi sundeck and award-winning Cypress Fairbanks Schools.

Inside your spacious one, two or three bedroom apartment home you'll enjoy designer touches such as black appliances, lofty 9’ ceilings, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies or cozy.

We are conveniently located within minutes of 290 and Hempstead Highway, making commuting a breeze. You can immerse yourself in a collection of the latest upscale shopping, and for the culinary curious, enjoy gourmet dining and delve into all of the exciting of arts and entertainment options that Houston has to offer.

Welcome Home - This is Luxe Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: NA
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: No

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Huffmeister have any available units?
Villas at Huffmeister has 14 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas at Huffmeister have?
Some of Villas at Huffmeister's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Huffmeister currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Huffmeister is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Huffmeister pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Huffmeister is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Huffmeister offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Huffmeister offers parking.
Does Villas at Huffmeister have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas at Huffmeister offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Huffmeister have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Huffmeister has a pool.
Does Villas at Huffmeister have accessible units?
No, Villas at Huffmeister does not have accessible units.
Does Villas at Huffmeister have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Huffmeister has units with dishwashers.
